Harry Connick, Jr. Will Perform At DPAC This July

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, composer, and actor Harry Connick, Jr. will perform live at DPAC on July 5, 2026. Known for his vocals, piano work, and blend of jazz standards, pop, and New Orleans classics, Connick will appear in Durham for a single performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. and may be purchased online at DPACnc.com, at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC (919-680-2787), or via Ticketmaster.com.

Connick has earned Grammy and Emmy Awards, along with Tony nominations for his work on stage and screen. A native of New Orleans, he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at age five. His recording career includes multi-platinum albums such as When Harry Met Sally, Blue Light, Red Light, When My Heart Finds Christmas, Come By Me, and Only You. His 2019 release True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter coincided with a Broadway production he wrote and directed honoring Cole Porter. In 2020, he released Alone With My Faith, earning his 16th career Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Connick made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in January 2025 with a revival of A Celebration of Cole Porter. His film credits include Dolphin Tale, Hope Floats, P.S. I Love You, Bug, and Copycat, and he recently starred in Netflix’s Find Me Falling. On television, he has appeared on American Idol, Will & Grace, South Pacific, and Annie Live, and hosted the daytime talk show Harry, which received 11 Daytime Emmy nominations.

On Broadway, Connick earned Tony nominations for his performance in The Pajama Game and for composing Thou Shalt Not. Beyond his entertainment career, he has been active in philanthropic efforts in New Orleans, co-founding Musicians’ Village and supporting the Ellis Marsalis Center.