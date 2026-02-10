Opera House Theatre Company Welcomes Cullen Moss As Atticus Finch In TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera House Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of To Kill A Mockingbird, running February 19 through March 1 on the Thalian Hall Main Stage, featuring acclaimed actor Cullen Moss in the iconic role of Atticus Finch.

Based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and dramatized by Christopher Sergel, To Kill A Mockingbird remains one of the most powerful and enduring stories in American literature. Set in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama, the play explores justice, compassion, and moral courage through the eyes of young Scout Finch as her father, Atticus, defends an innocent man in a deeply divided community.

Opera House Theatre Company is thrilled to welcome Cullen Moss back into the OHTC fray for this production. Moss, a former Wilmington-area resident, is widely recognized for his role as Sheriff Shoupe on Netflix's hit series Outer Banks. In addition to his on-screen success, Moss is a highly respected stage actor whose return to the Thalian Hall stage marks a special homecoming. His portrayal of Atticus Finch brings gravitas, empathy, and quiet strength to one of theatre's most revered roles.

"This is a role that demands honesty, restraint, and deep humanity," said OHTC Artistic Director Justin Smith. "Cullen embodies those qualities beautifully, and we are honored to have him leading this production."

The cast surrounding Moss is a true ensemble of Wilmington stage favorites and accomplished performers, making this production a rare opportunity to experience a straight play-without music-on the Main Stage, an undertaking OHTC is especially proud to bring to the community.

To Kill A Mockingbird is as timely as it is timeless, offering audiences a moving reminder of the power of integrity and standing up for what is right, even when it comes at great personal cost.

To Kill A Mockingbird runs February 19 through March 1, 2026 on the Thalian Hall Main Stage in downtown Wilmington. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.