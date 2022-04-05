DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Set For May

DPAC has announced that Triangle Rising Stars, central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards will take place on May 11th, 2022 at 7:30 PM with special guest host, Clay Aiken.

The Triangle Rising Stars Showcase and Awards will feature performances by student finalists from across Central North Carolina, as well as a special performance by 2021 Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor, Joshua Messmore, and 2021 Jimmy Awards and Triangle Rising Stars Best Actress, Elena Holder. This will be the first time Joshua and Elena will perform on DPAC's stage, as last year's Triangle Rising Stars event was held virtually.



Tickets are $20 for the Triangle Rising Stars Showcase and Awards and are on sale this Thursday, April 7:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham NC

DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars (TRS) celebrates outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre, by focusing attention on the meaningful work being done both on and off stage by dedicated teachers and students.

TRS also serves as the regional competition as part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA). This regional competition is open to high school musical theatre productions and musical theatre students in Central North Carolina.

At this live showcase and awards ceremony, winners of 11 award categories will be announced, including DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Best Actress, both who receive $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), was established in 2009 by Pittsburgh CLO and Nederlander Alliances, a division of The Nederlander Organization, to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. The program impacts over 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by over forty professional theatres throughout the US.

Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. Also known as The Jimmy Awards, named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation Inc.