DPAC Announces Vaccination & COVID-19 Test Requirements

DPAC has announced that it will be requiring proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event date, for entry into events this fall including Broadway performances, concerts, comedy and special events.

"As one of the most successful entertainment centers of our kind in America, we are joining with the nation's largest owners and operators of theaters, arenas, amphitheaters and festivals who all are implementing these same requirements," said Bob Klaus, DPAC's General Manager. "We're confident this is the best path forward for our guests, our visiting shows and their casts, crews and performers, plus all of the valued staff and volunteers at DPAC that help in hosting the superstar shows we present."

The decision comes on the heels of the rise in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant's impact is felt throughout North Carolina. As stated in one of Governor Cooper's most recent Executive Orders, being vaccinated is key as more than ninety-four percent (94%) of recent North Carolina cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated and being vaccinated greatly reduces the risk that anyone who does contract the Delta variant becomes severely ill or requires hospitalization.

The vaccination or negative test requirement will be in full effect no later than Monday, October 4, 2021. The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.

Leading up to October 4th and beyond, DPAC will be requiring face covers to be worn at events, plus continuing the detailed safety protocols implemented this past year prior to DPAC's reopening: DPAC's Safety First Commitment. Earlier this summer, DPAC required 100% of returning and new employees to be fully vaccinated.

In addition, based on artist discretion, some DPAC shows in September will implement these requirements even sooner including: The Ultimate Queen Celebration (September 18), Bianca Del Rio (September 20), and Indigo Girls (September 25).

Any special conditions for upcoming events including face covers, vaccinations or COVID-19 test requirements, will be sent directly to ticketholders and updated regularly on DPAC's website at DPACnc.com.

These requirements will be reevaluated monthly based on local infection rates and consultation with City, County and State officials.

Added Adrienne Quick, DPAC's Senior Director of Operations: "The good news in our message is simply this; let's all come together safely to keep live events happening."

For more information on DPAC's Vaccination or COVID-19 Test Requirements, please visit our Frequently Asked Questions webpage.