BWW Q&A: Will Ray Talks THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at Theatre Raleigh

Horton Foote’s TONY-winning play The Trip to Bountiful tells the moving story of Carrie Watts, an elderly Southern woman who dreams of escaping the bustling city to return to rural Bountiful, Texas. She sets out on a risky journey to her beloved hometown with her family in hot pursuit. Along the way, she encounters kindness and compassion … and discovers the true meaning of home. This classic American drama is a touching portrait of family, what we hold onto, and what we leave behind.

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company located in Raleigh, North Carolina known for casting top talent in its high-quality musicals, dramas and concert series. Since 2023, Theatre Raleigh productions have showcased such acclaimed Broadway performers as Ariana DeBose, Julie Benko, Beth Leavel, Rachel Bay Jones, Norm Lewis and Norbert Leo Butz. Last year's production of "Bull Durham, a New Musical" featured Broadway stars Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker.

Will is thrilled to be making his Theatre Raleigh debut in The Trip to Bountiful, though he did play Jamie Lockhart in The Kennedy Theater’s production of The Robber Bridegroom a “few” years back. His Broadway and National tour credits include Les Miserables (Jean Valjean U/S), Finding Neverland (J.M. Barrie), Little House on the Prairie the Musical (Almanzo Wilder (U/S) and Disney on Classic (Featured Soloist). He has also performed in numerous regional theaters around the country. Favorite roles include; Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, Chris in Miss Saigon, Samuel Ratchet in Murder on the Orient Express, as well as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music.

What inspired your passion for theater and acting?

I would have to say my high school drama teacher, Holly Stanfield. I came from the world of sports, my dad being a college coach. I was captain of our football team, played basketball, and ran track and field. My junior year I ended up taking an elective acting class and we put on a production of the musical "Working" I was hooked. I love getting to express myself by embodying different characters. In many ways it reminded me of sports. Theater is a team effort- everyone from the directors and choreographers, to the musical department, everything that happens backstage with sets, costumes, and wigs are all collaborating to tell the same story.

Can you share your experience of making your debut in Theatre Raleigh with The Trip to Bountiful?

It's been lovely making my Theatre Raleigh debut. My wife, son, and I moved to the area last year after being a professional actor in NYC for 20 years. Everyone at Theater Raleigh has been so welcoming. I auditioned for Eric Woodall frequently when he was a casting director in New York and I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with him as a director. He creates such a warm environment. He's full of terrific ideas and always encourages the actors to explore. I worked with Lauren Kennedy a few years back when she ran the Kennedy Theater in downtown Raleigh doing a production of "The Robber Bridegroom". In a way it's a new experience, but with some old friends!

What is your opinion on the relevance and message of The Trip to Bountiful in today's context?

Despite being written over 70 years ago, it is a relevant piece of theater. This story will resonate with audiences because it deals with family dynamics, including generational differences, responding to change, and navigating emotional connections.

How do you relate to your character Ludie in The Trip to Bountiful, and in what ways is he different from you?

I really relate to Ludie's devotion to his family. I sympathize with a strong sense of duty to provide and care for them to the best of his abilities. (Luckily my mom and wife get along so I don't have some of the same struggles Ludie has with keeping the peace!) In terms of energy, Ludie is dialed down a few notches. I'm more jolly and silly than he is. Especially in the privacy of my own home and with my wife and son. The soundtracks of our homes are so different.

In your own words, what is the show about?

The Trip to Bountiful is about navigating family dynamics and one woman's mission to reclaim her strength and dignity by returning to her former home. It beautifully captures how that journey can look different from person to person. Aren't we all, whether consciously or not, seeking out what brings us strength and peace in our lives?

What do you hope audiences will take away from this show?

I hope audiences walk away from our show with their hearts full and their minds curious. I hope our production inspires at least one brief moment of self-reflection about feeling a sense of duty, unresolved tensions with their family members, how they handle the passage of time, or honestly, any of the themes in the play. It's one thing to watch the show- don't get me wrong we want butts in seats- but it's extra special when the audience is thinking about it later.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Come see The Trip to Bountiful to have your spirits lifted through a story of family connection. And because Kim Zimmer is a tour de force. Her performance is stunning.

