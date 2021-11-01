An Evening With Bruce Dickinson Comes To The Duke Energy Center In January

Bruce Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too.

Fans will get a unique opportunity to spend an up-close and personal evening with one of the world's most captivating icons in an intimate environment, as Bruce Dickinson brings his Evening With show to Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center on January 24, 2022.

A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, podcaster, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and New York Times Top 10 best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer...to name but a few. So, there's plenty to be entertained by, throughout the evening's cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits, all delivered by Bruce with characteristically infectious enthusiasm and wry wit.

Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.

The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce's answers will all be completely improvised -the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!

Tickets go on sale Friday November 5th at 10am and are available at the Duke Energy Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone 1-800-982-2787.