AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Theatre Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh kicks off its 2019-2020 Family Series with a world-premiere musical! With book and lyrics by Claybourne Elder and music by Rodney Bush, Around the World in 80 Days (October 11-27) is a high-flying musical adventure suitable for all ages! Phileas Fogg, eccentric millionaire, is on a daring race against time! Join him and three unlikely companions on a globe-trotting musical adventure featuring trains, elephants, stolen diamonds, and wacky disguises!

Looking for an exciting theatre experience your child will love? Theatre Raleigh's Family Series productions offer kids an up-close view of the action, with immersive staging, relaxed seating, and lots of opportunities for engagement. Theatre Raleigh sets the stage for imaginations to run wild!

All performances are at the Kennedy Theatre in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Family Series Subscriptions contain one ticket to each show in the 2019-2020 Family Series and are $30 Adults / $20 children.

Single tickets are available now and are $17 for adults and $12 for children. Children 3 and up need a ticket to attend. Group pricing is available by calling the box office. Tickets available from our box office by calling 919.832.9997. or by visiting www.theatreraleigh.com.





