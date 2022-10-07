Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PAPER STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Performances run through May 2023.

Prague News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022 Â 
PAPER STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Imagine you could create a new world from absolute nothingness. The kind of world you may dream about, safe, yet abounding in surprises and adventures. Our hero stands at the very beginning - with imagination and lily-white paper that can become anything. A new world arises from imagination, creativity and playfulness. Truly strange things happen in the paper world, and when its frolicsome inhabitants appear, rest assured that adventure will soon follow. But a boy who likes seeking new discoveries is sometimes somewhat impetuous, and he has to learn how to behave in the world of fragile paper so as not to harm it. There is, however, much more in store - you will see, for instance, the great power of kindness and good-willingness, and the boy's paper pals will also help to find him the path to true friendship.

The production combines mime, contemporary dance with elements of acrobatics, puppetry and animation. In the interactive ending, we will open our new world to the youngest spectators and invite them to join us in putting the finishing touches to it.

The performance is without an intermission and is suitable for children from the age of four upwards.

Photos from rehearsals: Hana SmejkalovÃ¡, Patrik BoreckÃ½





More Hot Stories For You


WONDERFUL CIRCUS is Now Playing in PragueWONDERFUL CIRCUS is Now Playing in Prague
September 26, 2022

This poetic story about aÂ futile quest for the unachievable is embodied by figures of clowns incited by aÂ magician â€“ the Seducer â€“ and aÂ vision of the beautiful Venus, who takes on the forms of earthly women.
MARYSHA Comes to the National Theatre in PragueMARYSHA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague
September 23, 2022

Marysha is one of the most famous Czech theatrical plays, a true gem of the Naturalist drama. The iconic quotes about coffee, in the play used as a means of murder, have become part of the Czech popular culture.
KyliÃ¡n â€“ Bridges of Time is Now Playing at the National Theatre in PragueKyliÃ¡n â€“ Bridges of Time is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague
September 19, 2022

The unique productionÂ KyliÃ¡n â€“ Bridges of TimeÂ features works by JiÅ™Ã­ KyliÃ¡n, the celebrated Czech choreographer, aÂ true icon of global dance. The mixed bill includes four of his opuses â€“Â Bella Figura,Â Gods and Dogs,Â Petite MortÂ andÂ Six Dances,Â all of them gems that adorn our repertoire.
KYLIAN â€“ BRIDGES OF TIME is Now Playing at the National Theatre in PragueKYLIAN â€“ BRIDGES OF TIME is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague
September 6, 2022

The unique productionÂ KyliÃ¡n â€“ Bridges of TimeÂ features works by JiÅ™Ã­ KyliÃ¡n, the celebrated Czech choreographer, aÂ true icon of global dance. The mixed bill includes four of his opuses â€“Â Bella Figura,Â Gods and Dogs,Â Petite MortÂ andÂ Six Dances,Â all of them gems that adorn our repertoire.
Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents a Free Virtual Salon on The Prague Quadrennial 2023 and How Young Designers Can Get InvolvedWingspace Theatrical Design Presents a Free Virtual Salon on The Prague Quadrennial 2023 and How Young Designers Can Get Involved
August 25, 2022

As part of its free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design presents a conversation on Thursday, August 25 at 7:00pm ET with Patrick Du Wors, Shannon Harvey, Susan Tsu, and Members of the US National Design Team for PQ 2023.