BABYLATERNA Begins at the National Theatre of Prague Today

Toddlers aged 6 months to 3 years and their adult companions will get up on the stage, which will turn into a large playground. We will not tell stories or perform abstract choreographies, but make use of children's natural inquisitiveness. Inspired by everyday life, BabyLaterna targets the basic senses of the youngest audience, owing to which they can discover and recognise the sounds, colours, shapes and firmness or softness of the things around them. The production retains a dramatic form, so the toddlers will experience their first contact with true theatre. Theatre for babies and toddlers is enjoying a great boom worldwide, yet in our country it has yet to really take off. BabyLaterna is the very first production of this kind to be held at The National Theatre in Prague.

Practical information for the performance visitors

BabyLaterna is a production for toddlers aged 6 months to 3 years, accompanied by at least one adult. The children and the adult visitors will sit on the stage, specially adapted for this occasion. We would like to ask the adult companions, as well as older children, to walk on the stage without shoes, which can be left in the auditorium. A special space in the New Stage foyer will serve for storing baby carriages. Also available will be baby changing tables and nappy disposal bins.

After the performance, lasting approximately 35 minutes, the children and adults will be invited to play games 15-minute freely follows on the stage.

Discounted tickets

Children aged 6 months to 3 years: CZK 50.00

Children under 15: 50% of the standard price

BabyLaterna is nonverbal, and thus comprehensible to the children and their adult companions irrespective of their mother tongue.

Performances are through 21 March. Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/batolaterna-60238418?t=2022-03-18-10-00.