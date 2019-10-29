BWW Review: FANTASMA DA Ã“PERA - EM CONCERTO at Coliseu Do Porto

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

In the format of a concert, the show produced by Armando Calado counts with a stunning staging by Pedro Ribeiro and more than 130 artists on stage.

The Phantom of The Opera premiered at Her Majesty's Theatre on the 9th of October 1986 and continues to charm audiences more than thirty years and 12 000 performances later.

A musical that has gathered the love of millions of people worldwide, already won more than 70 awards and was seen by more than 140 million people over more than 35 countries and 166 cities, has already generated around 6 billion dollars.

Now, the time has come to conquer Portugal. Selling out two of Coliseu do Porto's sessions months before the premiere, the production opened an extra matiné, which also sold-out.

In less than 24 hours nearly 9 000 people watched the show played by leading actors like Sofia Escobar (Christine), Lara Martins (Carlotta) and Bruno Almeida and Fernando Fernandes (Phantom).

With Orquestra Filarmónica das Beiras and a choir ensemble with the chorus groups CAUM, Coro Feminino CVS, Vocal Art Ensemble and Academia de Música Vilar do Paraíso, the stunning result was three standing ovations that stirred the north of Portugal.

Critics agree this show has proven Portugal's ability to stage huge productions and the talent of portuguese actors and singers presented this month at Porto was undeniable.

The show is yet to take place during 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th November in Campo Pequeno (Lisboa) before it leaves the portuguese stages.





