WHAT THE FOX? Comes to the Back Door From Fertile Ground and PATA

Fertile Ground and the Portland Area Theater Alliance will present the West Coast premiere of What The Fox?, a staged reading of an original coming-of-age comedy by playwright Jed Sutton. This production will run for four performances on April 5, 6, and 13 at the intimate Back Door Theater in Portland, Oregon.

What The Fox? is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of identity and community in a post-pandemic world. Playwright Jed Sutton describes it as “a post-pandemic coming-of-age story for a gender and neurodiverse group of young adults navigating the challenges of creating community in an increasingly hostile world.” Inspired by Sutton's experiences with Scout Troop 5813—the first LGBTQIA2S+ and neurodivergent-inclusive troop—this story captures the spirit of resilience, adventure, and self-discovery.

Los Angeles dramaturg Alice Tuan calls the play “a fun romp of a camping trip,” blending Chekhovian introspection with modern themes of authenticity and belonging. Composer Ariel Bittner adds rich soundscapes inspired by nature, while choreographer Andrea Parson uses movement to highlight the magical interplay between characters and the Pacific Northwest's rugged beauty.

Portland Composer Ariel Bittner adds, “I truly enjoy creating soundscapes from the heart. I draw my inspiration from the natural environment incorporating live instruments with nature's chorus.”

Portland Choreographer Andrea Parson offers, “Through movement we explore how physical gestures and facial expressions can capture and accentuate both the magical realm and the earthines of the Pacific Northwest landscape that coexist within the play. Through a short, seated choreography sequence I aim to amplify the unique energy that each character brings to the story and give voice to the spirit that boldly claims one's true nature. “

