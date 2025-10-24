TRUE WEST by Sam Shepard to Open at The Wyrd Hut in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mt Hood Repertory Theatre will present their first production at The Wyrd Hut: True West by Sam Shepard, directed by Sarah Andrews.

True West tells a story of sibling rivalry. Two brothers make their way in life despite growing up in a dysfunctional family.

What happens when your brother takes the best of what you have to offer the world for his own and destroys it in the process?

Performances will run from November 7th through 30th. The show is approximately two hours long, including one intermission.