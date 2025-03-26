THE LONG REACH OF THE ALLIGATOR Comes to the Back Door Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Long Reach of the Alligator, A Fertile Ground Festival New Musical, will open April 7 at The Back Door Theater. Part pop concert, part infomercial, part giant alligator puppet, this is aa deeply human new musical from writer, producer, and performer Sean Arlo!

When online dating falls flat, Vanessa searches for meaning and security, only to fall under the alluring spell of a pyramid scheme. As her world crumbles, Vanessa becomes increasingly desperate for answers. Will she find a way to cut through the noise or succumb to a tidal wave of destruction?

The Long Reach of the Alligator began as a fifteen-minute musical at Curious Comedy in 2024. With the decade-long goal of writing a full musical still in mind, Arlo expanded his piece with new songs, dreamy handmade costumes, and support from actor Monique Fleming and director Sean Kirkpatrick.

Together they have created a queer comedic touchstone for anyone who has ever felt adrift in a sea of Instagram Joshua Tree hat girls, steamy love affairs of the mind, and obsessive navel gazing that may not solve anything…but is just a little bit too engrossing to stop. Like David Bowie selling you Herbalife!

