THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Opens At Lakewood Theatre Company December 13

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a delightful family story about the true meaning of Christmas, will open at the Lakewood Theatre Company on Friday, December 13 at 7:30 PM. Performances continue on December 14, 15, and 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 PM. There will also be matinee performances at 2:00 PM on Sunday Dec. 15, Saturday Dec. 21 and Sunday Dec. 22. After the opening night performance on Dec. 13, there will be a hot cocoa and cookie reception.

This year marks the 23rd time this holiday production has been staged by Lakewood Theatre Company. The show, directed by Sara Kennedy Adams is an adaptation of the popular short story written by Barbara Robinson and originally published by McCall's Magazine. The title sponsor for the show is Republic Services.

The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $12.00 for students. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. For tickets call 503-635-3901 or order online at http://www.lakewood-center.org

About the Play: The Herdmans were absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lied and stole and smoked cigars (even the girls) and talked rough and hit little kids and talked back to their teachers. So it surprised just about everybody when they decided to take part in the town's Christmas Pageant.

The Herdman kids had never heard of the Christmas story, but the way they interpreted it, you'd think the story of Jesus came right out of the F.B.I. files. (They called the Wise Men a bunch of dirty spies). It was a Christmas pageant to remember. An American classic ... one of the best Christmas stories ever told.

Playwright Barbara Robinson has written several books for children including Across From Indian Shore and Trace Through the Forest. Her stories have appeared in well-known magazines and a short version of this play appeared in McCall's Magazine under the title, "The Christmas Pageant."

Featured performers include Kristen Paige as Grace Bradley, Troy Sawyer as Bob Bradley, Allison Jaffe as Beth Bradley and Rylan Andrews as Charlie Bradley. The Herdman children are played by Jack Gordon, Kalia Rechenberg, Gabriel Wyant, Violet Adams, Sophie Isensee and Hazel Bateman.

Others in the cast include Ania Leonardo as Alice, McKenna Adams as Maxine, Jason Nuesa as Elmer/Sheperd, Stephanie Crowley as Mrs. McCarthy, Sarah Wang as Mrs. Clausing, Jade Tate as Mrs. Slocum, Olivia Noelle as Mrs. Clark, Jincy Pace as Helen Armstrong, and Jeff Brosy as Reverend Hopkins.

The ensemble also includes Josiah Moothart as Hobie/Shepherd, Miriam Kelly as Roberta/Angel Choir, Emma Tamburro as Davina/Angel Choir, Aidan Pace as Naomi/Angel Choir, and Z'ev Singer as Henry/Shepherd.

The Angel Choir is composed of Rosalie Johnson, Maya Ye, Maggie Morrissey, Lily Pechacek, and Julia Parish.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is directed by Sara Kennedy Adams. Set and light design is by Kurt Herman, costumes are by Jessica Carr Miller, the accompanist is Adam Roper, the stage manager is Emma Stewart, the props designer is Grady Penna, and the producer is Steve Knox.





