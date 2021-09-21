Single Tickets On Sale Next Week for 2021-22 BROADWAY IS BACK IN EUGENE SERIES at the Hult Center
Season includes touring productions of Waitress, Fiddler on the Roof, An Officer and a Gentleman, and more!
The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets will be available Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. PDT for the BROADWAY IS BACK IN EUGENE SERIES at the Hult Center.
The season will include the following touring productions: AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, WAITRESS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC. The season will also include the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour and JERSEY BOYS as Season Add-On options.
Single tickets start at $35 and will be available at BroadwayInEugene.com by calling 541.682.5000, or by visiting the Hult Center box office (Tuesday-Friday, 12-5 p.m.).
Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each touring production can be found below.