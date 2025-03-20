SHAKESPEARE IN THE DARK to Premiere At Fertile Ground Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience Shakespeare as you've never seen him before in Shakespeare in the Dark, a fresh, comedic take on the legendary playwright's work. Directed, written by, and starring Adam Harrell and co-produced by PDX Playwrights, this inventive new ensemble comedy will debut with staged readings at the 2025 Fertile Ground Festival on April 9 at 5:30 PM and April 13 at 7:30 PM at the Chapel Theatre.

"The play is a personal love letter to stagecraft, and gleefully mashes up Shakespearean tropes with modern meta-theatrics," says Harrell. "Guarantee it's the only Shakespeare-returns-as-a-ghost play you'll see all year." After years in development, the play will have its first public showing, with Harrell noting, "The timing was right to move it forward, and the whole cast is excited to bring it to Portland for the first time."

Featuring a sharp, funny script that explores identity, legacy, and the power of art, Shakespeare in the Dark blends the Bard's timeless language with a modern edge. Tickets are available now at $15, with limited discounted seating priced at $5. Don't miss the chance to see this exciting new work at one of Portland's premier new works festivals.

Comments