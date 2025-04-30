Review: SIX at Keller Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The queens are here, and they rule! The national tour of SIX is currently running at the Keller Auditorium, bringing with it all the dazzling spectacle and feminist power that has made this musical a global sensation.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this musical reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as contemporary pop stars competing in a high-octane concert to determine who endured the worst fate at the hands of their notorious husband. It transforms a story traditionally centered around a man into a jubilant celebration of women's resilience. By the final number, they have reclaimed their narratives and forged a sisterhood that can’t help but resonate deeply.

From the moment the queens take the stage, the energy is electric. The score is inspired by various pop divas (Beyoncé, Adele, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj, to name a few), while the clever lyrics slip in substantial historical content amidst catchy hooks and powerful ballads. You will learn a surprising amount about English royal history, but this isn’t your typical history lesson.

The visual spectacle is equally grand. The costumes are modern-meets-Tudor ensembles that sparkle under the concert-style lighting. The music video-style choreography is sharp, dynamic and perfectly executed.

The current tour features a phenomenal cast of Chani Maisonet, Gaby Albo, Kelly Denice Taylor, Danielle Mendoza, Alizé Cruz, and Tasia Jungbauer. Having seen this show four times now, I was particularly struck by how each performer makes their character distinctly their own while maintaining the essence that makes SIX so special. They all deliver knockout performances, especially Gaby Albo, who set a new high bar as Anne Boleyn.

Since it opened on Broadway in 2021, SIX has continued its reign in New York and around the world. And for good reason. So grab your crown and get ready to party like it’s the mid-1500s. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Reader Reviews