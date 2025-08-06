Review: & JULIET at Keller Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What if Juliet chose to live? This question forms the delightful premise of & JULIET, a romantic comedy jukebox musical that dares to rewrite Shakespeare's most famous tragedy with a modern twist. In this telling, Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway, steps out of the shadows of literary history to demand a better ending for the Bard's female heroine. Rather than following Romeo to the grave, this Juliet awakens to discover her whole life ahead of her.

The show features a catalog of songs written or co-written by Max Martin – the pop mastermind behind hits like Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again," The Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," and Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" (all of which are in it). For those wary of jukebox musicals, & JULIET should convert even the most skeptical (trust me, I used to be a skeptic myself), largely because of David West Read's incredibly smart script that appeals to a diverse, multigenerational audience. Shakespeare enthusiasts of all ages will delight in the clever references, jokes, and wordplay; Millennials will find themselves singing along to the soundtrack of their youth; and younger audiences will connect with the show's contemporary cultural sensibilities.

The cast is phenomenal. Rachel Webb brings both a powerhouse vocal performance and emotional depth to Juliet. I never imagined I would be brought to tears by "Baby One More Time." Nick Drake (May) and Kathryn Allison (Angelique) also deliver show-stopping solos, while Corey Mach brings perfect comedic timing to a self-obsessed Shakespeare who has much to learn about love and women. The night's performance was also a testament to the unsung heroes of theater – the understudies and swings. Nicole Lamb stepped in as Anne with both poignancy and humor, while Josh Jordan charmed as Romeo.

This is theater infused with the dazzling choreography, bright staging, and infectious energy of a pop concert. Yet beneath all the flash and spectacle beats a true heart. While Romeo and Juliet explored the tragedy of young love cut short, & JULIET celebrates love in all its forms – romantic, platonic, familial, and most importantly, self-love.

Whether you're a Shakespeare devotee, a musical theater lover, or simply someone who believes in the transformative power of love and second chances, & JULIET delivers. See it now through August 10. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

