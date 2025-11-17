Recta's Back!Fuse Theatre Ensemble to Present RECTA’S CHRIS™AS CAREHOLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fuse Theatre Ensemble will present RECTA’S CHRIS™AS CAREHOLE December 5–20, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

The production, created by longtime Artistic Director Rusty Tennant, places Recta Borealis at the center of a reimagined A Christmas Carol, framed through a darkly humorous lens. The piece will explore themes of identity, introspection, and cynicism as Recta encounters a series of “impotent but familiar” ghosts.

Tennant describes the character as a way to navigate darker material through a combination of camp, humor, and music. “Recta gives me space to explore the darkness in this world (and in me) in ways that can be campy, fun, and humorous, while still honoring the darkness,” Tennant said. “It also lets me perform some of my favorite music: industrial, goth, emo, metal, hip-hop, and other genres often excluded from more typical drag events.”

The production will incorporate drag, clowning, and alternative theatrical styles as the character grapples with Dickens’ familiar structure. Fuse Theatre Ensemble continues its focus on politically engaged and community-driven work, rooted in the company’s longstanding mission to shift paradigms and center marginalized voices.

Ticket Information

Performances of RECTA’S CHRIS™AS CAREHOLE will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., December 5–20.