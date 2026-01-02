Mask & Mirror Community Theatre To Present ALMOST, MAINE

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mask & Mirror Community Theatre will open the 15th season of its UnMasked series with Almost, Maine by John Cariani. The production will open January 16, 2026, and run for four weekends through February 7 at Tualatin United Methodist Church, located at 20200 SW Martinazzi Avenue in Tualatin.

Almost, Maine is a romantic comedy told through nine short vignettes set beneath the Northern Lights in a small, unincorporated town. The play explores moments of love, loss, and human connection through a series of interconnected scenes that blend humor, magic, and emotional reflection.

The production is directed by Jodi Johnson, who also serves as stage manager. The cast includes John Bartholomew, Jessica Gift, Les Ico, Diana Powell, Katie Souza, Devin Stinson, Gynanesh Trivedi, Jason Paris, and Janet Meyers Vanoni, with each actor portraying multiple roles throughout the performance.

The production team includes John and Kim Bartholomew as production managers, John Bartholomew as set designer, Kim Bartholomew as props mistress, George Mauro and Steve Hotaling handling lighting and sound design, Steve Hotaling as lighting and sound operator, and Jodi Johnson, Kim Bartholomew, and members of the cast sharing costume design duties.

Performances will take place on Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m. No Saturday evening or Sunday performances are scheduled as part of the UnMasked series.