Portland'5 Center For The Arts Promotes Brian Wilson To Deputy Director

The Portland'5 Centers for the Arts today announced the promotion of Brian Wilson to deputy director. Wilson will oversee the daily activities and operations of the center's five performing art venues in downtown Portland, which include the Keller Auditorium, the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, and the Antoinette Hatfield Hall that houses the Winningstad Theatre, Newmark Theatre, and Brunish Theatre.

A veteran entertainment professional, Wilson began his career producing conventions and expos for intellectual properties such as Star Wars and Star Trek followed by a period working as an entertainment manager at The Walt Disney Company. An eight-year tenure at the Anaheim Convention Center & Arena preceded his joining Portland'5 in 2018 as the director of event and production services.

"Brian's extensive background in operations and production management makes him a natural fit for the role," said Portland'5 executive director Robyn Williams. "His timely transition will help the venue's emerge stronger in our post-pandemic recovery."

Portland'5 Centers for the Arts hosts approximately 1,000 cultural events annually, provides cultural experiences for over 14,000 Title-1 students and teachers at zero cost to the schools, and is home to five resident organizations - Oregon Symphony, Portland Opera, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Oregon Children's Theatre, and Portland Youth Philharmonic. Williams will prioritize reinvigorating and diversifying existing programs and community engagement opportunities as Wilson steps into his new role.

"I am proud to serve Portland'5 Centers for the Arts in this new role," said Wilson. "We have faced great challenges in the past two years, but our team is strong and dedicated. It will be an honor to oversee the daily operations so that Portland'5 can continue to reinforce the value of arts in the community."

To learn more about Portland'5 and upcoming events, please visit www.Portland5.com.