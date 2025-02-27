Portland Opera Moves to Downtown Portland, Helping Revitalization

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After more than two decades of calling the Hampton Opera Center in the Rose City’s Southeast Waterfront home, Portland Opera is moving its operations downtown to be part of the central city’s revitalization.

Portland Opera’s new home will be 121 SW Salmon Street, also known as World Trade Center. A 200-seat theater and the Opera’s operations will move to the new location in late summer of 2025. World Trade Center’s Outdoor Plaza and the indoor theater will host educational events and other performances, and the beloved “Opera a la Cart” a summer series, better connecting Portland Opera with the city’s arts ecosystem.

“This move right-sizes the Opera to fit our hybrid work environment and will also further connect us to the growing arts district downtown,” said Sue Dixon, General Director of Portland Opera. “Our new space also includes a small auditorium and the outdoor plaza where we can activate performances and engage more members of our community.”

Portland Opera will lease space from longtime community partner and current property owner, Portland General Electric (PGE). For 20 years, Portland Opera and PGE have worked in partnership to support creative expression through arts education. The PGE Foundation, Portland General Electric’s philanthropic arm, supports Portland Opera’s education program, Portland Opera to Go. Through the program, Portland Opera visits schools throughout the region, exposing students to the performing arts, an opportunity many may not otherwise experience.

As a strong supporter of arts, PGE welcomes Portland Opera to the World Trade Center.

“I am thrilled to welcome Portland Opera to their new home downtown,” said Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to rebuilding the heart of our city.”

Portland Opera’s building at 211 Southeast Caruthers Street was sold to the Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest (NARA NW). For years, NARA NW has sought out a location on Portland’s waterfront. Portland Opera is excited and honored to provide the organization with that space. NARA NW will use the property for administrative work and as a gathering place for the local Native American community. This handoff resonates with Portland Opera’s mission to ‘gather and inspire collaborators.’

“We are very happy for Portland Opera and their new home,” said Jacqueline Mercer, NARA NW CEO “We look forward to their productions, and continuing the positive relationship that we have begun.”

Subscriptions and tickets for the 60th Anniversary season are available now. For upcoming productions, free events, and to learn about Portland Opera’s mission in the community, visit PORTLANDOPERA.ORG.

