Portland Center Stage Announces PCS REMIX

Portland Center Stage has been recalibrating, re-imagining, and rising boldly to present PCS Remix, a groundbreaking initiative that offers artistic brilliance, civic enrichment, and (as soon as it's safe to gather) eight exhilarating, heart-soaring theater productions.

PCS Remix programming includes Shows, Commissions, Original Works, Play Readings, Community Partnerships, Classes, and Youth and School Programs. These offerings will connect audiences with incredible artists and cultural leaders in a variety of formats, including virtual and in-person. With that in mind, PCS has transformed its rehearsal hall into a recording studio suitable for socially distanced video production and will also offer this space as a resource for local community partners.

PCS Remix breaks out of the structure of a traditional theater season to offer security and flexibility to patrons with nimble programming designed to build stronger connections with both the amazing artists creating work and the theater itself.

"Even in this incredibly unknown time, there is an abundance of beautiful, impactful work we can create with the talented artists in our community and beyond," Artistic Director Marissa Wolf said. "When we're able to gather again, I will be overjoyed to welcome audiences back to The Armory for the buoyant lineup of shows, and until that time, we're excited to connect with audiences virtually, generating a wellspring of engaging theatrical offerings."

SHOWS

PCS Remix includes seven of the plays that were previously announced: Frida ... A Self Portrait, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, Emma, the world premiere of Young Americans, Hair, and the return of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Added to the lineup is the return of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, after its original run was cut short due to COVID cancelations. The dates and order of shows will be announced as soon as it's possible to gather. Explore the show lineup.

COMMISSIONS

New plays are electric! They are a statement of our time, our evolution, our humanity. PCS has a robust history of commissioning and developing new plays through its NW Stories series and JAW festival. PCS Remix builds on that legacy by commissioning five new plays from some of the most exciting voices in American theater. PCS will offer the community ample chances to engage with these playwrights throughout the development process.

ORIGINAL WORKS

The Original Works series gathers generative artists from a broad spectrum of creative expressions to make innovative, short theatrical pieces. Mediums will include dance, visual art, and music and will culminate in either a virtual or live presentation. This series marks a new era of innovation for PCS and its collaborations with artists, including an urgent and timely exploration of the relationship between theater and technology.

PLAY READINGS

This series provides the opportunity to perch on the cutting edge of theater and engage with raw, remarkable scripts before they reach PCS stages in the years to come. Following week-long workshops of new and classic plays, scene readings will be held in a playful, interactive format that includes conversations with top artists.

COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS

Bring that First-Thursday spirit into your home! This series brings joyful, engaging events, featuring music, dance, visual art, and civic conversation. Building on our long history of community partnerships and public events, these events will provide the chance to connect with an incredibly rich array of social and creative organizations that help make Portland thrive.

CLASSES

PCS Remix continues our tradition of providing robust educational offerings throughout the year, woven tightly with the artists working on our Commissions, Original Works, and New Play Readings. Taught by a diverse pool of talented professionals, these adult classes will provide inspiring immersions into creativity, theater craft, and storytelling. View upcoming classes.

YOUTH & SCHOOL PROGRAMS

PCS has a longstanding commitment to serving the youth in our community. We'll build on our strong programming for students, parents, and educators through creative approaches to School Workshops, Visions & Voices, and Teen Council - and, when we are able, our student matinees, tours, and post-show discussions. Explore education programs.

For those who want to be a part of making this innovative era possible, risk-free subscriptions are on sale now and donations continue to be essential. Subscribers and donors get special access to exclusive events. Subscription prices begin at $101 for three shows. PCS Remix public offerings will be available at a range of prices, including many free events and special Arts for All discounts. To stay up-to-date on PCS Remix activities, sign up for enews or follow PCS on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. View the PCS Remix FAQs for more information.

Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You