PDX Playwrights' Short Plays to Be Presented As Part of Fertile Ground 2022

Five 10-minute plays by local playwrights explore what it means to love and be loved in the modern age.

Jan. 10, 2022  
PDX Playwright's presents PDXP Short Plays, produced by Alisha Christiansen & Amanda Kelner. Digital streaming debut to begin January 28 at noon.

Five 10-minute plays by local playwrights explore what it means to love and be loved in the modern age. Whether it's the leap of first love in a dance studio, a middle-age reality check in the office, or a final attempt to make contact in hospice, this collection of five funny, real and uplifting one-acts teach us what it takes to be truly open to life.

Co-producer Amanda Kelner suggests, "Tune in for virtual dancing, after hours cocktails and musings, and a final goodbye that'll last an eternity or longer."

Titles include:

Another Silly Love Story by Louise Wynn

Tru Adoration by Katie Bennett

A Day at the Office by Fred Cooprider

Formulas Over Drinks by John McDonald

Eternity or Longer by Stan Matthews

For tickets and more information visit http://fertilegroundpdx.org/2021-festival/ or http://www.pdxplaywrights.org/wp/.


