PDX Playwrights' Short Plays to Be Presented As Part of Fertile Ground 2022

PDX Playwright's presents PDXP Short Plays, produced by Alisha Christiansen & Amanda Kelner. Digital streaming debut to begin January 28 at noon.

Five 10-minute plays by local playwrights explore what it means to love and be loved in the modern age. Whether it's the leap of first love in a dance studio, a middle-age reality check in the office, or a final attempt to make contact in hospice, this collection of five funny, real and uplifting one-acts teach us what it takes to be truly open to life.

Co-producer Amanda Kelner suggests, "Tune in for virtual dancing, after hours cocktails and musings, and a final goodbye that'll last an eternity or longer."

Titles include:

Another Silly Love Story by Louise Wynn

Tru Adoration by Katie Bennett

A Day at the Office by Fred Cooprider

Formulas Over Drinks by John McDonald

Eternity or Longer by Stan Matthews

For tickets and more information visit http://fertilegroundpdx.org/2021-festival/ or http://www.pdxplaywrights.org/wp/.