Oregon Shakespeare Festival Delays Reopening of 2020 Season and Lays Off Majority of Staff

Oregon Shakespeare Festival has released the following statement on their website regarding the upcoming season:

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced today it will further delay its 85th season until September 8, due to the impact of the virus (virus) pandemic. The effect on the organization's finances has forced OSF to lay off approximately 80% of its full time-staff, artists, and seasonal workers in order to mitigate additional losses. All laid-off company members with current OSF health benefits will have them fully paid for two additional months, with many expected to return to OSF when programming resumes.

"It is with great sadness that we are making these announcements today. The resulting delay in the reopening of our 2020 season has very real financial consequences not only for this organization and our family of staff, artists, and volunteers, but for the city of Ashland, its restaurants, hotels, retail, and other businesses, and the entire Rogue Valley region," said Nataki Garrett, OSF's artistic director. "In unprecedented circumstances like this, when all communities are feeling the impact of a global pandemic, it is important to be grounded in our compassion for one another. I know that our community will see OSF through and help us return as soon as possible to the celebration of art we're known for."

Beginning September 8 and running through November 1, OSF will present a six-production schedule: Bring Down the House, Parts I and II; The Copper Children; A Midsummer Night's Dream; and Peter and the Starcatcher, with The Tempest opening in the Festival's outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre.

To ensure the financial health of OSF, Confederates, Bernhardt/Hamlet, black odyssey, Everything That Never Happened, and Poor Yella Rednecks, nearly one half of the season's original programming, will be canceled. In addition to these plays, the Green Show is canceled for 2020.

"We truly regret that so many amazing stories and artistic visions will not be shared with our audiences this year," Garrett continued. "It is our sincere hope that some of these plays will be part of future seasons at OSF. And when we reopen our doors this Fall, we'll sing out six exemplary works, six opportunities for our audiences to be renewed by and celebrate the art they love."

While preparing to reopen in the Fall, OSF will be mounting a $5 million Emergency Funding Campaign to address immediate cash-flow relief due to lost revenue, and to grow digital infrastructure and content.

OSF is committed to a better future for the arts by aligning the goals of theatrical art with innovation, engagement, and access for all. Unique partnerships and new initiatives are in the works, such as OSF Digital, that will explore a variety of platforms for continuing to deliver the transformative power of theatre.

virus Cancellation Policy

The OSF Box Office remains temporarily closed as we shift operational practices to provide customer service while also supporting social distancing for staff. The OSF Box Office will be reaching out to current ticket holders in the coming weeks. We ask that you not try to contact OSF at this time.

The following options will be available for those who have already purchased tickets to performances that are canceled:

Donate*: Donate the value of the tickets back to the Festival, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We ask that, if you are able you consider this donation option. At this moment of unprecedented impact on all arts organizations, this is the simplest way to help sustain OSF at this difficult time.

Exchange: Exchange your tickets for another performance or for a return visit later in the season (subject to ticket availability). All exchanges are based on the value of your original tickets.

Voucher: Receive a ticket voucher for the original value of the performance tickets. This voucher is good for use until November 1, 2021.

Refund: If you are unable to return this season or next, we will provide you with a refund for the tickets to the affected performance.

We continue our best efforts to ensure our company and our patrons are protected during this time of global health emergency. The health and well being of our OSF family, including you, our audience, is at the center of our efforts at this time. Thank you for your support of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and your understanding. Please take care of yourselves, your families, your neighbors, and your communities.



*OSF is a nonprofit organization. Ticket donations are vital in helping OSF sustain operations and education programming during challenging times such as this. Patrons who choose to donate the value of their tickets will be provided with a receipt for tax purposes.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You