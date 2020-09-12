Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Majestic Theatre Hosts 'Introduction to Screenwriting' Class

The class takes place on September 20 from 1pm-3pm PDT.

The Majestic Theatre will host its first in-person class since the start of the pandemic, Introduction to Screenwriting, on September 20.

An introductory seminar focused on the formatting principles of screenwriting with the goal of demonstrating the 'hows & whys' of the craft so that participants understand the basic craft of formatting their story in an industry recognized script style.

Final day to register: Friday, September 18. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/36593.

Class Size: 5-9
Ages: 14+, Coed
Cost: $9 In City - $11 Out of City
Instructor: Doug Nelson


