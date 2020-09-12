Majestic Theatre Hosts 'Introduction to Screenwriting' Class
The class takes place on September 20 from 1pm-3pm PDT.
The Majestic Theatre will host its first in-person class since the start of the pandemic, Introduction to Screenwriting, on September 20.
The class takes place from 1pm-3pm PDT.
An introductory seminar focused on the formatting principles of screenwriting with the goal of demonstrating the 'hows & whys' of the craft so that participants understand the basic craft of formatting their story in an industry recognized script style.
Final day to register: Friday, September 18. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/36593.
Class Size: 5-9
Ages: 14+, Coed
Cost: $9 In City - $11 Out of City
Instructor: Doug Nelson