Majestic Theatre Hosts 'Introduction to Screenwriting' Class

The Majestic Theatre will host its first in-person class since the start of the pandemic, Introduction to Screenwriting, on September 20.

The class takes place from 1pm-3pm PDT.

An introductory seminar focused on the formatting principles of screenwriting with the goal of demonstrating the 'hows & whys' of the craft so that participants understand the basic craft of formatting their story in an industry recognized script style.

Final day to register: Friday, September 18. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/36593.

Class Size: 5-9

Ages: 14+, Coed

Cost: $9 In City - $11 Out of City

Instructor: Doug Nelson

