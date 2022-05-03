Lakewood Theatre Company to Stage SHREK, THE MUSICAL JR

Nasty will be nice and Lake Oswego will be ogre-the-moon when Lakewood Theatre Company musical theatre students present a production of Shrek, The Musical JR. May 14-15, 2022, directed by Julie Lane. The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

Lakewood Theatre Company's production of Shrek, The Musical JR. is directed by Julie Lane. The musical director is Sam Schultz choreography is by Eve Brindis, the costumer is Paige Hanna, and the stage manager is Lisa Bondarenko. The title sponsor for Shrek, The Musical JR is The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation.

Shrek, The Musical JR. runs Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 PM & 4:00 PM and Sunday, May 15 at 7:00 PM. The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego. The show's running time is about one hour. Ticket prices are $15/Adults and $12/students. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org

About the show: With music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Shrek, The Musical JR. is based on the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks Animation film and the book Shrek by William Steig. The original Broadway production, starring Brian d'Arcy James as Shrek and Sutton Foster as Fiona, ran for twelve months and received a total of twelve Drama Desk Awards and eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The musical was then adapted to be performed in a student version by educational musical theatre consultancy firm iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.

The Story: Shrek, The Musical JR. follows an ogre named Shrek who has learned the hard way that "people hate the things they cannot understand." For many years he has protected himself from the hurtful actions of those who are scared of him by living as a recluse in a cozy cesspit. One day, his peaceful swamp is disturbed by new tenants: fairy tale misfits - including Pinocchio, the Ugly Duckling, the Wicked Witch, Peter Pan, the Three Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf - have been banished there by the villainous Lord Farquaad. In order to gain back his land, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue the feisty princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fierce dragon. Setting off with his faithful companion, Donkey, Shrek begins the journey of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance, and hilarity.

Vaccination protocols can be found on Lakewood's website at https://www.lakewood-center.org