Lakewood Theatre Company to Present ELF: THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

The production will run from November 4 â€“ December 18, 2022

Oct. 16, 2022 Â 

Lakewood Theatre Company will present Elf The Musical on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts November 4 - December 18, 2022.

Performances are Thurs-Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (Dec. 3) at 2:00 PM, and two Wednesday performances (Nov 16 and Dec. 7) at 7:30 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

Ticket prices are $42 for adults and $40.00 for seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

Special note: On Wednesdays Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, the theatre continues its Wine/Whiskey on Wednesday program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At these performances, there will be a complimentary wine tasting (Nov 16) or whiskey tasting (Dec. 7) one hour before curtain courtesy of an Oregon vineyard/distillery. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

Lakewood's production of Elf the Musical is directed by Thomas C. Graff. The musical director and conductor is Cyndy Ramsey-Rier and Choreography is by Terry Brock and Cherie Price.

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema by David Berenbaum, this hilarious fish-out-of-water musical follows Buddy the Elf in his search for his father.

Elf, the stage production features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), and a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The Story: Buddy (Jeremy Anderson-Sloan), a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's (Mark Pierce) bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father Walter Hobbs (Jeremy Southard) and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother Michael Hobbs (Ben Barnes and Stella MacKay) doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Featured performers in Elf the Musical include Camille Trinka as Jovie, Aurora C. Gooch as Deb, and Sophie MacKay as Emily.

Ensemble members include: Grazia Allen, Robert Altieri, Dan Bahr, Samantha Blaine, Terry Brock, Danny Caputo, Keaton Fields, Lindy Hatcher, Gavin Knox, Jared Lingle, Emma Lombard, Stella MacKay, Ella Moley, Josie Overstreet, Michael Streeter, Melody Wells-Benitez.

Sponsors for Elf the Musical include Marilyn & Ron Nutting as the Title Sponsor, Samantha Richardson as the Directorial Sponsor, and Stephen & Nancy Dudley as the Guest Artist Sponsor.

Elf the Musical is directed by Thomas C. Graff. Stage design is by John Gerth, lighting design is by Phil McBeth, properties are by Micah Steury, the costumer is Paige A. Hanna, the stage manager is Kendra Comerford, and the assistant stage manager is Marcus Green. The musical director and conductor is Cyndy Ramsey-Rier, choreography is by Terry Brock and Cherie Price and the producer is Steve Knox.

Special note: Additionally, Lakewood Theatre Company is presenting two special youth performances of Elf Jr. the Musical on December 10 & 17. This version is shorter and features students in the roles!

Elf: The Musical runs November 4 - December 18, 2022. Ticket prices are $42/Adults, $40/seniors, and discounts for groups and students.

About Lakewood Theatre Company

70 Years of Live Theatre: Founded as a not-for-profit organization in 1952, Lakewood Theatre Company is dedicated to the study and presentation of drama in all its forms; the training and development of actors; and the creation, maintenance, and operation of a theatre in which to present plays and other forms of entertainment. Lakewood Theatre Company is the oldest continually operated, not-for-profit theatre company in the Portland Metropolitan area. It annually provides more than 300 theatre artists the opportunity to learn and display their craft and attracts more than 35,000 people to its shows.

Photo Credit: Triumph Photography.


Regional Awards


