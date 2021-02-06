Lakewood Center Continues Art in the Bubble Zoom Lecture Series

Lakewood Center continues its Art in the Bubble Zoom Lecture Series with Artist Website and the New Normal presented by Leslie Zemenek. The event is presented via Zoom at 5:30 on February 24, 2021.

Art in the Bubble is a series of socially distanced periodic art lectures sponsored by Lakewood Center for the Arts, and is one of several new programs resulting from the transition of the 2020 Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts to smaller events in the wake of COVID-19. This program will have its fifth event on Wednesday February 24, 2021. Join us as we explore the artwork of Leslie Zemenek, and learn important methods of creating an effective artist website.

It's no secret that the world changed in 2020. When everyone went into quarantine, merchants large and small rushed to find ways to reach customers via the web. Doing business online is going to remain part of that new normal we've all been hearing about. If you're an artist who sells your work, having a website is more important than ever. Artist and Web Designer Leslie Zemenek will present simple options and best practices so artists can continue to thrive in our changing environment. Join us as she discusses effective website pages artists need and what to say on them; why artists should not use Etsy as their primary website; why artists need a mailing list; what's a freebie and why artists offer them; best options for web hosting; easy Shopping Cart solutions; and more!

Registration for this event is free but donations are encouraged to help support Lakewood programs. Register online at: https://www.lakewood-center.org The event will start promptly at 5:30pm via Zoom. In addition, we encourage groups to conclude their evening by taking a to-go meal from Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace, giving your social bubble the time and opportunity to discuss the artistic event together over a delicious meal in your own home.

Artworks displayed in the Zoom event will be available by the artist for continued viewing and/or purchase. Instructions for this option will be given by the artist during the event. Purchases of Zemenek's original artworks help support Lakewood Center for the Arts.