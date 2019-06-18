Kaiser Permanente's Educational Theatre Program Presents Intergenerational Queer Theatre Project

In its third year, this intergenerational program brings together queer people with various levels of performing experience between the ages of 18 and 80 to to devise an original theatre performance. Participants exploring topics in mental health, how society changes, and what it means to belong to an intergenerational queer community. The program is led by Jessica Wallenfels and Jeff Desautels, with assistance from veteran director Donald St. Pierre. The rehearsal process includes workshops from local queer guest artists in spoken word, drag, circus, and vogueing.

This 30-minute performance features, storytelling, scenes, and movement, and will include a short talkback after the performance. Content warning: this show will address themes and topics that may be sensitive to some viewers. This show is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Admission for the performance is free; please visit our website to reserve a seat in advance.

About Kaiser Permanente's Educational Theatre Program

For more than 25 years, Kaiser Permanente has brought health education to our communities through the Educational Theatre Program (ETP). Live theater production and artist-in-residence programs are offered to schools and communities free of charge in each of Kaiser Permanente's regions. In the northwest, Kaiser Permanente has partnered with Oregon Children's Theatre for more than ten years to bring this vital work to our community, serving nearly 300,000 students, teachers, and families. Kaiser Permanente is proud to support initiatives like ETP that focus on community and well-being. Themes of past plays include obesity and bullying, healthy eating, mental health, and peer pressure.

About Oregon Children's Theatre

Founded in 1988, Oregon Children's Theatre has served well over two million children, teachers, and families. Its mission is to create exceptional theater experiences that transform lives. OCT is Oregon's largest non-profit professional children's theater company and a resident company of Portland'5 Centers for the Arts. Performances are held weekdays for school audiences and on weekends for family audiences. OCT serves more than 120,000 children of all ages each year. OCT offers numerous school services including study guides, teacher professional development opportunities, in-school workshops, and an extensive outreach program. OCT's year round Acting Academy offers theater classes for children ages 3-18 and Young Professionals Company, a mentoring program for teens.





