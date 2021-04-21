Jason Vieaux Will Perform a Concert Presented By Chamber Music Northwest

For the final performance of their streaming, nine-concert 2020-21 season, Chamber Music Northwest will present the Grammy Award-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux. Premiering Saturday, May 15 at 7 pm PT Jason Vieaux: Eloquent & Eclectic will be available to stream through Saturday, May 22 on CMNW.org. This concert was recorded for CMNW at the visually stunning and acoustically superb Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts. In connection with this concert, CMNW will livestream a free Musical Conversation with three-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 pm PT.

Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Jason Vieaux, makes his CMNW debut in this season finale concert. Considered "among the elite of today's classical guitarists" (Gramophone), Vieaux is highly regarded for his versatility, lyricism, broad musical range, and virtuosity. A passionate advocate of new music, Vieaux was chosen to premiere the 20-time Grammy-winning guitarist/composer Pat Metheny's genre-defying Four Paths of Light, which will be featured on this concert, along with other works by Bach, Scarlatti, Brouwer, and Ellington, spanning more than 300 years - an evening brimful of eclectic inspiration.



From CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: "Jason Vieaux is considered by many to be the pre-eminent classical guitarist of our time. His lush tone, poetic interpretations, and virtuosic flair make his performances memorable. It is our great privilege to present Jason in his CMNW debut as he is one of the artists we most admire, not just among guitarists but among all performers in the world!"

TICKETS:

Single Concert Passes: $20

Musical Conversation series: Free

https://cmnw.org/concerts-tickets/2020-21-season