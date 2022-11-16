IT'S CHRISTMAS, CAROL! Returns To Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Prehistoric creatures, zombies and the Marx brothers-it must be holiday season at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF)!

If you're looking for all the warm hugs and eggnog feels of the classic Charles Dickens, you might want to check the show title on your ticket for that comma and exclamation point-aptly reflecting the unexpected twists and turns of It's Christmas, Carol! Make no mistake: The beloved production has all the holiday feels, but with an added dash of joyful absurdity and the subversive antics of the Marx brothers that will surely have sugar plums break-dancing in your head.

Ahead of the holiday season, the Tony Award-winning OSF has announced the family-friendly production, marking the second annual return after its successful premiere in 2021. It's Christmas, Carol! will run November 23, 2022 - January 1,2023 at OSF's Angus Bowmer Theatre, closing out the 2022 in-person season.

"It has been such a joy to have Carol! team back at OSF, bringing even more Marx Brothers mayhem to the Dickens classic," says Associate Artistic Director and Director of Artistic Programming Evren Odcikin. "This year's brilliant cast breathes new life into this beloved production. We have new jokes, new songs, and Zombie carolers because... why not! We've been laughing until it hurts in the rehearsal room every day, and I cannot wait to share the work with our audiences soon!"

"As an Iranian-American director, it is of special meaning to me to direct a holiday show that is for everyone, that democratizes the tradition such that people of all backgrounds can feel seen, heard and represented," said It's Christmas, Carol! director Pirronne Yousefzadeh. "That is my personal mission in the work I create, and it feels particularly paramount during a time of year when I hope we can celebrate and cherish our shared humanity."

Featuring several new cast members and an ever-evolving (read: NEW!) script, It's Christmas, Carol! follows affluent society woman Carol Scroogenhouse on Christmas Eve as three ghosts take her through time and space to reckon with her views on love, wealth and holiday cheer. But don't be fooled by the familiarity of the plot-this performance takes audience members on a rail-less ride where anything goes. To help Carol find her soul, the ghosts whisk her to a Shakespearean theatre, a prehistoric holiday celebration and a Zombie future. The music-filled comedy features songs by Mark Bedard, Brent Hinkley and John Tufts.

And that's not all....

With three holiday shows, shopping, and great food all within walking distance from OSF, Ashland has become a destination for the holiday season. Winter wear is acceptable. Holiday-themed attire is expected. Totally wacky, Christmas Carol meets Rocky Horror Show meets Walking Dead meets Jurassic Park costumes will be rewarded in cheers and adoration.

Tickets (ranging from $35-$75) are available now at osfashland.org.