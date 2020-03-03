Gallery Theater Opens PROOF, March 20.

On the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine (Linnaea Rusaw), a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father (Tim Jaeger), a famous mathematician.

Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire (Hannah Patterson); and the attentions of Hal (Josh Carlton), a former student of her father's who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness-or genius-will she inherit?

Purchase tickets online at www.gallerytheater.org





