Fuse Theatre Ensemble and Kate Mura PresentÂ THE TAROT SHOW

Kate Mura and Fuse Theatre Ensemble are thrilled to announce she will be traveling back to France for the Avignon OFF Festival, Avignon France, July 5-7, 2019 on The Garage International's (TGI) stage at the Hotel Mercure. The Tarot Show will have one local performance on Father's Day at 2pm.

Avignon OFF is France's Fringe Festival, teeming with colorful street performers, posters and banners everywhere, artists and patrons packed within medieval walls. She will be representing Fuse amidst over 1000 theatre troupes in "the premier market for theatre shows in the world with more than 3500 programmers, producers, journalists, etc. attending."

"The Garage International would like to invite Kate Mura of Fuse Theatre Ensemble to perform Suburban Tribe: Unmasked and The Tarot Show at the Avignon Festival OFF 2019... we look forward to having Kate with us again." - Shakti, The Garage International

The Tarot Show is Kate's newest solo performance, birthed with the support of Stephanie Alvidrez and Skawesomeness Productions at The Steep and Thorny Way To Heaven November 2018. It went on to perform in Fertile Ground 2019 through Fuse Theatre Ensemble with whom Kate is a founding member and Artistic Ambassador. The Tarot Show has already earned coveted coverage in Oregon Arts Watch and this endorsement from Nicole Lane:

"Kate Mura's THE TAROT SHOW tonight was, well, magical. Truly. I'm not going to tell you the mechanics, but sitting and centering with a group of (mostly) strangers...cards pulled by the audience...what was pulled was astounding...with the insights Kate shared from the cards, the group path that was so very clear...I'm pretty positive every person in that room was blown away. The show is billed as just a 'workshop' -- if that was a workshop, I sure look forward to the next expression!"

From Kate - "I love Avignon and The Garage International. When Shakti and I first met at the Adelaide Fringe festival in 2014, I knew I was meeting a kindred artist/producer with whom I wanted a long friendship and to connect with Fuse. We have so many similarities: passion for experimental and movement based work, sustainability. I was honored when she invited Suburban Tribe to perform on their English/non-French stage at the OFF the following summer, although due to fundraising needs and commitment to the OUTwright Theatre Festival, I wasn't able to join until 2015. Even though the theft of my masks, money, costumes and family heirlooms was devastating coming back that summer, I knew I needed to return for my own healing. Everything about the Avignon OFF is amazing! As much art was outside my flat's window and encountered walking to the theatre, as there was *in* the theatres! I have no idea what tarot awareness is in France so I'm excited to see how The Tarot Show is received. And preparing myself for doing two shows while I'm there! Being involved is expensive, so doing two different shows in three days, is fiscally smart; a model Fuse has done successfully many times over the last ten years."

TGI is not a presenting organization, so Kate Mura and Fuse Theatre Ensemble are responsible for transportation, lodging, per diem and program fees. They are actively talking with investors, and Kate submitted RACC and OAC grant proposals which she will hear about between now and the end of June.

The Tarot Show has one local fundraising performance before heading to Europe.

When: Sunday June 16th (yep, Father's Day)

2pm

Where: International Firehouse Cultural Center

5340 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Tickets: Sliding scale $9.00 - $90.00





