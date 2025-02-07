Chamber Music Northwest to Present Hagen Quartet in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chamber Music Northwest will present Europe's most acclaimed and prestigious quartet, the illustrious Hagen Quartet, at 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 27 at the First Baptist Church of Portland. CMNW's presentation of the Hagen Quartet's “Pinnacle of Musicality” concert is part of their farewell tour in the U.S.—which ends in the Pacific Northwest— before they disband their remarkable 45-year partnership. Like CMNW's final presentations of the acclaimed Emerson and Orion string quartets in 2023, this Portland performance is one of Hagen's only North American concerts on this tour.

Previously sold out, CMNW moved this concert from The Old Church (300 seats) to First Baptist Church (~600 seats) to allow for more music lovers to witness one of the greatest string quartets in the world in this special event.

Like American 21st century superstars, the Emerson Quartet, Europe's Hagen Quartet has attained an unparalleled position among the finest chamber ensembles in the world. Declared “the pinnacle of musicality” (Die Presse) their European preeminence is resolute. Comprised of siblings Lukas, Veronika, and Clemens Hagen, with violinist Rainer Schmidt, this Austrian sensation has performed throughout the world for 45 years and has amassed a storied discography of nearly 50 acclaimed recordings. This is a not-to-be-missed concert with one of the greatest string quartets of our time in this rare U.S. appearance—their final tour—right here in Portland!

From CMNW Artistic Director Soovin Kim: “I was introduced to many pieces for the first time by the Hagens when I was a student. Their playing always represented the pinnacle of string quartet artistry with their stunning ensemble and insightful interpretations. They will close their storied 45-year career next season, and it is CMNW's great privilege to present the Hagens in Portland in one of their final concerts in the U.S. Don't miss this last chance to hear them!”

CONCERT PROGRAM

HAYDN String Quartet in A Major, Hob. III:60, Op. 55, No. 1

HAYDN String Quartet in B-flat Major, Hob. III:62, Op. 55, No. 3

R. SCHUMANN String Quartet No. 3 in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3

