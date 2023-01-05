CLUE Comes to Experience Theatre Project This Month

Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton's only professional theater company, presents a unique, immersive adaptation of Clue by Sandy Rustin, opening Friday, January 27, 2023. The show will run Fridays & Saturday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees at the Beaverton Masonic Lodge, located at 4690 SW Watson Avenue, in Beaverton.

Based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price. Directed by Alisa Stewart. PHOTOS ARE FORTHCOMING.

The show is described as a "murder-mystery comedy thriller" that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead. Wadsworth, the butler, leads Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, and other guests attempt to find the killer as the body count builds. Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a "comedy whodunit."

Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased via Experience Theatre Project's website at www.experiencetheatreproject.org. Recommended for ages 13 and up.