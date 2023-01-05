Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

CLUE Comes to Experience Theatre Project This Month

Performances begin Friday, January 27, 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023  
CLUE Comes to Experience Theatre Project This Month

Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton's only professional theater company, presents a unique, immersive adaptation of Clue by Sandy Rustin, opening Friday, January 27, 2023. The show will run Fridays & Saturday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees at the Beaverton Masonic Lodge, located at 4690 SW Watson Avenue, in Beaverton.

Based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price. Directed by Alisa Stewart. PHOTOS ARE FORTHCOMING.

The show is described as a "murder-mystery comedy thriller" that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead. Wadsworth, the butler, leads Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, and other guests attempt to find the killer as the body count builds. Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a "comedy whodunit."

Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased via Experience Theatre Project's website at www.experiencetheatreproject.org. Recommended for ages 13 and up.




Tickets For The Peoria Premiere Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Go On Sale January 9 At  Photo
Tickets For The Peoria Premiere Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Go On Sale January 9 At The Peoria Civic Center
The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the Peoria premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Monday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES and will take the stage at the Peoria Civic Center for eight performances May 30– June 4, 2023.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose Theatr Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Listen: The Play On Podcasts Series Presents Tracy Youngs THE WINTERS TALE Photo
Listen: The Play On Podcasts Series Presents Tracy Young's THE WINTER'S TALE
Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences.
Student Blog: Finals & Projects & Homework, Oh My! Photo
Student Blog: Finals & Projects & Homework, Oh My!
For me, burnout started to set in right after Thanksgiving break. Like most students, I took those few days to relax, spend time with family, and not think about schoolwork. I dreaded the turnaround time from Thanksgiving break to the long haul grind to finals week. I wore down quickly. Desperately, I needed something to boost my spirits and motivate me to get through finals week.

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets For The Peoria Premiere Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Go On Sale January 9 At The Peoria Civic CenterTickets For The Peoria Premiere Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Go On Sale January 9 At The Peoria Civic Center
January 3, 2023

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the Peoria premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Monday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES and will take the stage at the Peoria Civic Center for eight performances May 30– June 4, 2023.
Listen: The Play On Podcasts Series Presents Tracy Young's THE WINTER'S TALEListen: The Play On Podcasts Series Presents Tracy Young's THE WINTER'S TALE
December 23, 2022

Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences.
Good Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART This JanuaryGood Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART This January
December 21, 2022

Good Theater welcomes the new year and continues its 20th anniversary season with Crimes of the Heart, running January 11th through January 29th.
Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GHOST OF DAVID BELASCO By C.S. WhitcombLakewood Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GHOST OF DAVID BELASCO By C.S. Whitcomb
December 16, 2022

Kick off the new year with a clever and quick-witted farce by C.S. Whitcomb as Lakewood Theatre Company continues its 70th anniversary season of live theatre with The Ghost of David Belasco directed by Stephanie Mulligan. 
NW Children's Theater Brings Magic Back To Downtown Portland With New Arts CenterNW Children's Theater Brings Magic Back To Downtown Portland With New Arts Center
December 16, 2022

Northwest Children's Theater (NWCT) is moving to Broadway! After 30 years at their historic home at the NW Neighborhood Cultural Center, NWCT is converting the fourplex movie theater located at 1000 Broadway into a multi-venue arts center for youth.
share