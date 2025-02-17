CARMEN Comes to Opera in the Park This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OPERA IN THE PARK Portland has announced its return to Peninsula Park this summer! On July 27, 2025, OPERA IN THE PARK Portland will present George Bizet’s Carmen in Peninsula Park with a union orchestra, full chorus and renowned conductor NICHOLAS FOX leading the performance. The concert will be entirely free, continuing OPERA IN THE PARK Portland's mission to provide high-quality opera to all Portland residents without charge.

OPERA IN THE PARK Portland has become a key cultural offering in Portland. It is the only local organization offering grand opera concerts free of charge to the public. Last summer, 5,000 people attended the outdoor performance in Peninsula Park—1.5 times as many as the maximum seating capacity at Keller Auditorium. The event brought together individuals from all walks of life to enjoy a unique cultural experience set against the backdrop of the oldest Rose Garden in the rose city.

After 22 years of collaboration with Portland Parks & Recreation, OPERA IN THE PARK Portland will be self-producing its 2025 summer concert. Its first year creating the concert without support from Summer-Free-For-All is forcing the non-profit organization to add 25% to its budget. OPERA IN THE PARK Portland is actively working on securing the necessary funding, community partnerships, and logistical support to ensure the event’s success. Despite this setback, OPERA IN THE PARK Portland remains unwavering in its commitment to making opera accessible to all.

“Regardless of fluctuating government support for the arts, we remain committed to our mission of delivering truly remarkable opera performances to the public—entirely free of charge,” said Jocelyn Bates-O’Brien, Board President. “Our community has made it clear that these performances are important, and we are determined to bring another incredible opera experience to the heart of Portland. We hope that Portlanders will continue to show their support and join us for what promises to be a truly unforgettable evening.”

