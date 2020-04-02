Bag&Baggage Announces 2020-21 Season

Bag&Baggage Productions has announced its 2020-21 season, which will shift its typical summer opening to September, as a result of the health crisis.

Svetlana! Svetlana! (Sept. 3-20)

Written by Dan Kitrosser.

Featuring the voice and writings of Joseph Stalin's only daughter, Svetlana Alliluyeva, this new comedy examines history, love, life, death, and the struggle to create-all performed by a cast of only two actors.

Written by Jennifer Blackmer.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, this adaptation takes us to 1859 and into the room of one of Canada's most notorious murderers.

A Christmas Carol (Dec. 3-23)

Adapted by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr. from Charles Dickens.

This irreverent take follows the mishaps of a dramatic society staging the holiday classic.

Troy, USA (March 4-21, 2021)

By Don Wilson Glenn and Dmae Roberts.

This adaptation of Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida is set in the post-riot Detroit suburbs during the late Vietnam War era and explores war, race, class, and oppression. Troy, USA will be presented as part of the Problem Play Project, which commissions Oregon-based playwrights of color to adapt Shakespeare's so-called "problem plays" with an equity and diversity lens.

Metamorphosis (April 29-May 16, 2021)

Adapted by Mary Zimmerman from the ancient tales of Ovid.

The play is an ode to the power of love and the shadows that lurk beneath it.





