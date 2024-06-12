AREA 51 ENCOUNTER To Land in Portland This July 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Close encounters of the fun kind will arrive in the heart of the city starting 4th of July weekend.

Area 51 Encounter (www.area51encounter.com) debuts July 3 downtown at the Fox Tower building, and will welcome fans of everything outer space, ufologists, skeptics and families to an all-encompassing immersive exhibition.

Portland has a rich history of UFO sightings, including the world-famous McMinnville UFO photographs taken in 1950 while also being home to the largest annual UFO Festival in the Pacific Northwest, second only to Roswell, NM. Oregon is ranked fifth in the U.S. with more than 3,500 officially reported UFO sightings since 1969 according to data from The National UFO Reporting Center and UFO Sightings USA. More than 600 sightings were reported in Portland alone, outnumbering the next closest city by more than three to one.

More than just an exhibit, Area 51 Encounter is designed to pique the interest and curiosities of earthlings of all ages and taps into Portland's fascination with extraterrestrial life, offering a unique experience for the residents of Oregon. Guests will grab their boarding passes and launch themselves into seven galleries, bringing them face-to-face with original and reproduced alien artifacts while they explore everything from fastwalkers to foo fighters, modern-day sightings, military involvement, life on an alien spacecraft, and pop culture's fascination with extraterrestrial life. The journey continues with interactive elements including video and audio recordings of famous sightings, a 3D short film, the alien hunter laser game, and discover and tour habitable Alien planets. A virtual reality (VR) station gives younger lifeforms in attendance the chance to search for alien life.

"We couldn't be more excited to share this unforgettable experience with the people of Portland. It's the perfect market for an exhibit that's out of this world," says Brian Bouquet, President of The Event Agency, Inc. (the attraction's producers). "In a world where the possibility of life beyond Earth is becoming more plausible thanks to recent revelations of classified U.S. government files on UFO sightings and human-alien contact, Area 51 Encounter offers an unparalleled in-person experience for Oregon's curious minds, families, and tourists alike, that will ignite their curiosity and spark discussions about our place in the universe."

More Information

Area 51 Encounter is located at the Fox Tower building; 710 SW Yamhill Street. Tickets go on sale June 17 and peak pricing (Friday-Sunday) is $28 for adults and $22 for children. Off-peak pricing is $26 for adults and $20 for children. All children three and under are free.

Presale (30% off all tickets) runs June 12-14, 2024; and Early bird special (20% off all tickets) runs June 15-16, 2024.

Area 51 Encounter's hours of operation include Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last ticket is sold one hour prior to close). For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.area51encounter.com.

