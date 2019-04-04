A DARK SKY FULL OF STARS Gets World Premiere At Theatre Vertigo

Receiving its world premiere at Theatre Vertigo, this script was workshopped at the Ashland New Plays Festival in 2017. A play about a young man, Brandon, who is always in and out of trouble. Until he is shot in the back by a member of his community. Through the perspectives of his family, friends, and girlfriend we learn the circumstances of a young American man's life and how seemingly unrelated events culminate in cutting it short. A cast of 6 diverse women bring to life the story of what we do when someone is lost violently and unexpectedly. Five of the women in our cast are making their Theatre Vertigo debut with this production and we are thrilled to welcome back Jocelyn Seid after her performance in the 2016-17 Season A Maze by Rob Handel.

"Masterfully done...It's an issue we are all thinking about and feeling strongly about. And, as is always the case, there are no simple, easy answers."Kyle Haden, Artistic Director of Ashland New Plays Festival

This project made possible with support of a 2019 Regional Arts & Culture Council Project Grant.

**Contains strong language and adult content (learn more by calling 503 482 8655)

Since its beginnings in 1997, Theatre Vertigo has successfully functioned as a group of artists with a shared passion for producing high-quality, ensemble driven theatre in a collaborative environment. The organization operates under a unique model sans the more traditional leadership of an artistic or managing director.

In 2015, keeping this foundation in mind, Vertigo's mission statement was updated to include a commitment to the production of new or rarely seen works. With this new mission in place, Theatre

Vertigo aims to become a destination for playwrights to develop their work in a collaborative setting, both locally in Portland and abroad.

Thursday, April 11th- Saturday, May 12th

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:00pm

**Industry Night Monday May 6th, 7:30pm

TICKETS VENUE RESERVATIONS/CONTACT

General Admission $20; Shoebox Theatre www.theatrevertigo.org

Students (with valid ID) & Seniors (65+): $10 2110 SE 10th Ave. (503) 482-8655

$5 Arts for All Tickets Available at the Door Only Portland, OR 97214 tickets@theatrevertigo.org





