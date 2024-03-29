2024 Fertile Ground Festival To Include A Reading of A New Musical, SAM'S 21ST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fertile Ground will present a reading of Sam's 21st, a new musical from Duncan Kass and Niels Truman.

About SAM'S 21ST

Sam's 21st follows college student Sam on the night of her quintessential “welcome-to-adulthood” birthday. To honor the occasion, her roommates decide to throw her an epic party. Although she'd rather spend the night hiding in her room, she is excited by the promised attendance of Sophie, the high school crush that she never got over. But as the party gets going, she is thrown for a loop when her best friend James makes a pass at Sophie. Sam's long-repressed rage is awoken and, personified by her own Psyche, leads her down a path of revenge.

Sam's 21st is a full-scale musical full of weird roommates, ecstatic partygoers, loud-ass tunes, overwrought party games, and the complications of friendship. With a cast of college-age queer and trans characters, it portrays the angst and growing pains modern-day young people experience and journeys into the inner lives of overworked, underslept college kids who just need a little break. It's fun for the whole family! (minus the kids).

About the Artists:

Sam's 21st features music and lyrics by Duncan Kass and a book by Duncan Kass and Niels Truman. Kass and Truman will also direct. The cast includes Zoe Brouwer (Sam), Ruby Silberstein (Psyche), Artie Northrop (James), Victoria Spelman (Sophie), Rhea Hannon (Alyssa), Teague Shattuck (Brian), and Aurora Gooch (Dani), as well as Zoe Kass, Damian Lichtenstein, Tyler Hunt, and Carter Jon (Partygoers). Abby Weinman will serve as stage manager.

Tickets and More Information

One show only at 7:00 pm on April 14th at the Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202. Tickets are pay-what-you-will and can be purchased online at https://fertilegroundpdx.org/sams-21st/.