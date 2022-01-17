Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Presents MEETINGS WITH MUZALINDA

pixeltracker

The event runs through 1 June 2022.

Jan. 17, 2022  
Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Presents MEETINGS WITH MUZALINDA

Meetings with Muzalinda comes to Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa through 1 June 2022.

Muzalinda is a spirited young princess who loves singing, dancing, and music. Her kingdom sees a lot of extraordinary events. She meets different creatures, fairies, kings, witches, dwarfs, and gnomes she did not realise even existed.

For children aged 5-8 (13 May: for groups of kindergarten and primary school)

Learn more at https://teatrwielki.pl/en/repertoire/calendar/2021-2022/meetings-with-muzalinda/termin/2022-01-09_12-00/.


Related Articles View More Poland Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Women's Zip-Up Hoodie
Diana Women's Zip-Up Hoodie
Summer Logo Magnet
Summer Logo Magnet
Come From Away Kissed the Cod Mask
Come From Away Kissed the Cod Mask

More Hot Stories For You

  • DRAG RACE Stars BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Announce New Holiday Tour
  • THE QUEEN'S BALL: BRIDGERTON Concert Experience to Tour in 2022