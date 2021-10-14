World Premiere Of CIRCLES By Staycee Pearl Dance Project Presented By AWAACC

August Wilson African American Cultural Center announces the world premiere of CIRCLES, a multi-faceted, multi-part project by STAYCEE PEARL dance project & Soy Sos, whose work celebrates and explores personal and collective expressions of Blackness and self-reclamation through dynamic dance-centered performances and visual arts experiences and builds on the Center's commitment to Black innovators. Featuring snapshots of popular culture through choreographer Staycee Pearl's lens as a Black woman, CIRCLES is co-presented by AWAACC and Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

On view now through October 31 at the Center, CIRCLES: reclamation, is a visual arts exhibition in the Center's Gallery 1839, featuring Black visual artists Staycee Pearl, Bekezela Mguni, Kitoko Chargois, and sarah huny young, with works drawing from their shared explorations of Blackness. The project continues with CIRCLES: going in, a full-length dance performance celebrating #BlackGirlMagic. Using a live original score created by Herman "Soy Sos" Pearl in collaboration with a diverse roster of club artists including DJ Haram, Kilamanzego, Queen Jo, Ixa, and more. Performances take place at the Center Thursday, October 28 through Saturday, October 30.

SAFTEY: AWAACC is committed to the utmost safety of its patrons, artists, and staff; all attendees will be required to show proof of receiving a full FDA or WHO-authorized COVID-19 vaccination at least two weeks prior to attending performances. Masks are strongly encouraged for all festival goers, regardless of vaccination status, and are required for all indoor events, regardless of vaccination status. Attendees under the age of 12 will be required to wear a mask at all times. To learn more about the Center's health policies, please visit https://aacc-awc.org/covid-19-policies/.

Tickets are available now at https://aacc-awc.org/event/circles-going-in/.