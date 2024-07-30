Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Performs At The Eastridge Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group performs a special CD release concert at the Eastridge Cultural Center (1900 Graham Blvd, Wilkinsburg, PA) on August 2nd at 7pm.

Daniel Bennett is a prolific woodwind performer (saxophone, flute, clarinet). The veteran bandleader was voted 'Best New Jazz' in New York City Hot House Magazine. Daniel Bennett is joined by Koko Bermejo, playing drums and keyboard simultaneously. The trio is rounded out by award-winning bassist Kevin Hailey. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'Mr Bennett's Mind' (Manhattan Daylight Media).

Daniel Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett, "an outspoken voice of hope in the global jazz community." Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "witty, likable and ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about this concert, call 412-244-2900.

