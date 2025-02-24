Point Park University to Launch Summer Programs and Pre-College Intensives for Students 10 – 17

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Point Park University has revealed a full slate of summer camp and pre-college intensives to be held at its Downtown campus from June 15 – August 2 . This summer's offerings at Point Park include the 2024 Dungeons and Dragons playbook and, for the first time in five years, its popular CSI camp.

“Summer is a great time for students to explore their interests, whether they lean toward the arts, science or business,” said Vincent Rugani, Director of Pre-College Programs at Point Park University. “For older students, it can be challenging to find compelling summer programming, so we've designed our summer camps and pre-college intensives to have something for everyone, at every academic level,” he added.

Summer camps and pre-college intensive programs, by category, include Arts and Sciences, Business, Communications,Dance, Education, Film & Animation, and Theatre. All camps are staffed by Point Park University faculty, including renowned instructors in business, creative writing, communications, film and dance, offering students a unique opportunity to learn from, and network with, professionals in their fields.

Continuing this summer is the opportunity for rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school who attend pre-college intensives to be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship which can be stacked based on each summer of attendance. This summer engagement scholarship is received upon admission and enrollment into an undergraduate program at Point Park University.

Among Point Park University's most popular summer offerings is the International Summer Dance program, featuring talented dancers, teachers, and musicians across the U.S. and abroad. This rigorous program of comprehensive dance study specializes in ballet, jazz and modern. Students must be accepted into the program and are eligible for scholarships.

In addition, Point Park is bringing back its Dungeons and Dragons program, which will run for two weeks this year, with curriculum focused around the new 2024 D&D Player's Handbook. This is a revamped and refreshed D&D experience allows students to embark on creative storytelling and imaginative world-building. “For D&D fans, this camp is an opportunity to learn problem solving, working in teams and experiencing the new 2024 rules which makes gameplay new, exciting and even more challenging,” said Rugani.

Finally, after a five-year hiatus, Point Park's popular Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) camp is back. The CSI camp is designed for students interested in the field of forensic science. Students utilize fingerprint analysis, trace evidence and fiber labs, and experience hands-on investigative work performed right on campus in Point Park's crime scene investigation house.

Pre-college intensive and summer camp programs are directed at students ages 10-17. Students participating in five days of camp activity have an opportunity to board in Point Park University's Downtown campus dorms. Extracurricular outings are planned for students living on campus. All camps and programs are overseen by Point Park University staff and faculty. To find out more, or register, visit Point Park University's Summer Camps and Intensives.

