Pittsburgh's Own Local Talent To Perform All Summer At The Pittsburgh Playhouse INSIDE/OUTSIDE

The award-winning Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University, a multi-disciplinary arts and entertainment center located in Downtown Pittsburgh, announced the lineup for their Inside/Outside Summer Concert Series every Thursday and Friday from 4:30 – 6:30pm throughout June and July. Inside/Outside is a casual spot for live entertainment in Downtown Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Highmark Theatre opened onto their outdoor plaza on Forbes Avenue.

This year's series bring back MCG Jazz's Thursday lineup, featuring globally-renowned jazz musicians including Ray Angry, Frank Vignola and his Birdland Trio with special guest Jimmie Highsmith, Jr, Jeff Kashiwa, Grace Kelly, and the Badi Assad Trio.

When asked about this season, Playhouse Artistic Director and Dean of the Conservatory of Performing Arts Garfield Lemonius and Drew Martorella, Managing Director, said, “We're so enthusiastic to once more be programming the best of Pittsburgh's talent, and enormously proud of our faculty members who will be a part of the lineup.” He continued, “It's going to be a really lovely happy hour through the summer months.”

Fridays have something for everybody with local sensations including An Evening of Dance featuring Point Park University faculty and alumni, Cello Fury, Dixie Surewood & Chi Chi De Vivre, Mani Bahia & the Mob with special guest Jasiri X, and Chatham Baroque.

Tickets are $25 and include your first drink! Subscribe now to receive the lowest price. For more information, visit www.pittsburghplayhouse.com or subscribe to our email list.

Inside Outside is the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Summer Concert Series, a casual spot both indoors and out, where you interact with the artists you love and your first drink is on us. Join us Thursdays and Fridays through June and July for drinks and live entertainment in our beautiful Highmark Theatre which opens onto our Forbes Avenue plaza.

June 15: Ray Angry. Ray Angry aka Mr. Goldfinger is a pianist, producer, composer and arranger who is one of the most in-demand artists today. Classically trained with roots in gospel, Ray has one foot firmly planted in jazz and the other stirring the pot of pan-global pop. As a prolific artist and all-around coveted sideman—in the studio and on the road—Ray spans the globe and genres for collaborations with today's new and veteran artists. Presented with MCG Jazz.

June 16: An Evening of Dance. Be the first to witness original choreography by the renowned faculty of Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts — Dance. See three short works by Jesse Factor, Jason McDole, visiting professor Marc Spaulding, and Point Park University Conservatory Dance alum Mamiko Usuda.

June 22: Frank Vignola and his Birdland Trio with special guest Jimmie Highsmith, Jr. Frank Vignola is one of the most extraordinary guitarists performing before the public today. His stunning virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, JohnLewis, Tommy Emmanuel, Lionel Hampton, the Boston Pops, the New York Pops, and guitar legend Les Paul, who named Vignola to his “Five Most Admired Guitarists List:” for the Wall Street Journal. Presented with MCG Jazz.

June 23: Cello Fury. A cello rock powerhouse featuring three cellists and a drummer, Cello Fury's original music combines the symphonic sounds of the cello with driving rock beats. The band's cinematic, progressive rock sound appeals to a diverse audience throughout the United States and abroad. Cello Fury's multi-faceted approach to performing, which combines high-energy live shows, music education, workshops, and tours, has allowed the band to perform over 100 concerts yearly in venues ranging from classical music halls and rock clubs to schools and music festivals.

June 29: Jeff Kashiwa. Kashiwa became known as one of the most compelling young saxophonists in contemporary jazz during his first year with The Rippingtons back in 1989. Kashiwa performed hundreds of shows all over the world and appeared on many of the band's classic recordings. After his decade long tenure with The Rippingtons, Kashiwa's instincts led him to more dynamic endeavors through his solo career. It surprised many when Jeff left the group to venture out on his own, but he had things to say through his own music. Presented with MCG Jazz.

June 30: Dixie Surewood's Broadway or Bust. Dixie Surewood, Pittsburgh's own National Comedy Queen, presents her special showtunes sing along, Broadway or Bust! This time at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, with special co-host, fellow Drag Queen Broadway enthusiast Chi Chi DeVivre. This fabled revue show has it all—lip syncing to the standards, live singing, Dixie's famous tap solo, and, of course, the greatest drag outfits in town. Bring your dollar bills and do your vocal warmups!

July 6: Grace Kelly. An unequivocal musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader Grace Kelly has rocked the jazz world with sold-out concerts, 14 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – all before reaching her mid-twenties.

July 7: Mani Bahia & the Mob with special guest Jasiri X. Mani Bahia is an American musician, writer, lyricist, singer-songwriter, and performer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In late 2018 Mani dropped her first project, "Solstice," featuring a collection of original acoustic tracks recorded in nature with raw vocals and voice memos of the singer's reflective thoughts and feelings. With special guest Jasiri X.

July 13: Badi Assad Trio. Based in São Paulo, Brazil, virtuoso guitar player, singer, vocal juggler and songwriter, Badi Assad has emerged as one of the most versatile artists of her generation. With more than 14 albums released worldwide and more then 40 visited countries, her 2006 CD Wonderland was selected among the 100 Best from the prestigious BBC London and was also included among the 30 Best on Amazon.com. Presented with MCG Jazz.

July 14: Chatham Baroque's The Grand Tour. With music the vessel and Chatham Baroque at the helm, you will experience an aural Grand Tour of Baroque Europe. The program will take you to Germany, Italy, France, England, and Spain, showcasing the distinct national styles emanating from 17th and 18th Century Europe, and featuring the colorful verve, virtuosity, and spontaneity that have come to define Chatham Baroque.