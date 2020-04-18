Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks Announce Third WEEK OF WILL Lineup

From the annual Bard's Birthday salute to our Shakespeare-themed Happy Hour, Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks is ZOOMING in on a whole lot of Will for the 456th celebration!

Where? On Zoom and social media during WEEK OF WILL 2020. Watch for all the news and surprises, including a new Soapbox Theatre video production: a Shakespeare comedy from the season sponsor, Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade.

Check out the lineup below!

Learn more at pittsburghshakespeare.com.

Monday, April 20: Bard's Birthday Bash, 7-8 pm via Zoom

Actors present their favorite monologues, scenes and sonnets, led by Jennifer Tober and Yvonne Hudson (Mrs Shakespeare) as our annual tribute moves indoors. It's spring in our hearts,but you might want to bring your own cake or cupcake. Featured artists include guests from Pittsburgh theatre companies: Marya Sea Kaminski (Pittsburgh Public Theatrer), Alan Stanford (PICT Classic Theatre), Karla Boos (Quantum Theatre), Jeff Chips (Steel City Shakespeare Centre and director of PSIP's Cymbeline), April May Ohms (Fluidity Shakespeare), Alan Irvine (Brawling Bard and PSIP), and many others! Watch for details on Zoom link.

Tuesday, April 21: Toast Together Apart, 7-8 pm, Zoom Happy Hour

Raise a glass to our Sweet 16 Season at our annual friendraiser & fundraiser! Franktuary is our restaurant partner for yummy take-out this week as we had to move from the restaurant to online for our happy hour. Create your own Bard-themed cocktail and join us via Zoom.

Wednesday, April 22: Virtual Britsburgh: ...What's My Cue?, 7 pm

New Renaissance Theatre Company director Andy Kirtland talks Cue Scripts & Shakespeare. Discover how NRTC uses cue scripts to produce Shakespeare without rehearsal! Discover the basics about cue scripts and answer your questions about how the Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project comes together. You are invited to join this online presentation on Zoom via the Britsburgh website. Presented by Britsburgh.

Thursday, April 23: Mrs Shakespeare's annual Tribute, Facebook live stream, 11 am

We'll celebrate Shakespeare's 456th Birthday with a Facebook live stream at 11 am and other content from Yvonne Hudson posted to our Facebook page between 10 am and 10 pm.

Friday, April 24: Trivia Contest, Facebook, all day

Alan Irvine will lead a trivia contest on our Facebook page all day long.

Saturday, April 25: Steel City Shakespeare Center's As You Like It, 7 pm.

This performance will stream live on Facebook to benefit the West View Hub Food Pantry. Please follow the event on Facebook.





