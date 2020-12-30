Pittsburgh Public Theatre Continues Classics N'at Series With THE INSEPARABLES

Pittsburgh Public Theatre continues its Public PlayTime Classics N'at series with a new commission of The Three Musketeers, titled The Inseparables, by TJ Young.

Performances take place January 21-24, 2021.

Donations include access to the benefit reading from Thursday, January 21 at 7:00pm through Sunday, January 24 at 10pm.

The North American Unified Theatre Collaborators of the West really want to put on a show. Like, really bad. Step 1: Pick something that's in the public domain so they don't have to pay to produce it. They choose none other than Alexandre Dumas' swashbuckling adventure The Three Musketeers. Step 2: READ IT. Unfortunately, it's clear on day one of rehearsal that the only pieces of this 700-page masterpiece that the cast picked up on were its iconic catchphrases. But the show must go on, right?

TJ Young's (Public PlayTime's Lyon's Den) The Inseparables unravels Dumas' 17th century tale for modern audiences, complete with the charm, wit, and hilarious hijinks which made the original so captivating. We guarantee The Inseparables is truly a "one for all" kind of comedy.

Learn more and purchase your ticket at https://donate2.app/kNTei5.