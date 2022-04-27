Pittsburgh CLO's 2022 Summer Season Tickets On Sale This Friday

Individual tickets for Pittsburgh CLO's 2022 Summer Season will go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10:00am. Tickets can be purchased online at pittsburghCLO.org, by calling 412-456-6666, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office.

Pittsburgh CLO is celebrating 76 years of producing shows locally in Pittsburgh and sharing musical theater with audiences of all ages.

The 2022 Summer Season will feature the Pittsburgh CLO premieres of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE and SISTER ACT, in addition to KINKY BOOTS, GODSPELL, A CHORUS LINE, and the national tour of JERSEY BOYS, which the Chicago Tribune calls "the most exciting musical Broadway has seen in years."

"We are thrilled to be back at the Benedum after our 75th anniversary celebration at Heinz Field last Summer," said Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer. "We have an incredible lineup in store for you and have assembled extraordinary casts and design teams (from Pittsburgh, Broadway, and across the country) to bring these stories to life - for you."

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased online. For a limited time, patrons can unlock 25% off tickets to THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, KINKY BOOTS, GODSPELL, A CHORUS LINE, and SISTER ACT with code CLOSUMMER. This offer expires on May 1, 2022 at 11:59pm.

JERSEY BOYS

June 7-12

The Behind-the-Scenes Broadway Musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. Featuring the legendary top ten hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)." JERSEY BOYS contains authentic, "profane Jersey language" and is recommended for ages 12+

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

June 21-26

Starring Clay Aiken & Paige Davis

When a die-hard theater fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce. Winner of five Tony Awards, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

KINKY BOOTS

July 5-10

The exhilarating true story about a struggling shoe factory that will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. A surefire crowd-pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have audiences dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

GODSPELL

July 12-17

Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. GODSPELL was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. GODSPELL features a parade of beloved songs, including "Day by Day," "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," and "All for the Best."

A CHORUS LINE

July 26-31

The One... The Only... Singular Sensation. This backstage story of 17 aspiring dancers pairs heart-stopping, toe-tapping performances with soaring ballads, all against the backdrop of the ups and downs of a life in show business. This powerful and emotion-filled musical is for anyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. Adult Language & Content

SISTER ACT

August 9-14

Can we get an amen? When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put into protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Filled with powerful gospel and R&B music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, SISTER ACT is a tribute to the universal power of friendship and song.

Individual tickets start at $29. Flexible 3 and 6-show season ticket packages are available online or by calling our Season Ticket Hotline at 412-281-2822. Season ticket holders can take advantage of great benefits including exchange privileges, reserved parking, behind-the-scenes email updates and much more. Groups of 10 or more enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages. Contact us at groups@pittsburghclo.org for more information.