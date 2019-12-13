Pittsburgh CLO to Hold Community Kickoff Event in Honor of the 30th Year of the Gene Kelly Awards

Pittsburgh CLO has announced the first ever community kickoff event in honor of the 30th year of the Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. The Kickoff Event will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the award-winning Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together students from 34 area high schools for a day filled with workshops led my industry professionals, motivational speakers, a Q&A with Gene Kelly Awards Alumni and more. The event will enhance our arts community by adding additional resources and educational opportunities both for students and the teachers who lead musical theater efforts in their schools.



Presenters include:



KDKA's Celina Pompeani, Gene Kelly Awards Alumna

PA Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd, Gene Kelly Awards Judge

Internationally-renowned Lighting Designer Andrew Giffin, Gene Kelly Awards Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient



EVENT TRACK INFORMATION



STUDENT TRACK 1:

- The Artist's Life

- Branding & Business

- Resumes & Portfolios

- Tech & Design



STUDENT TRACK 2:

- Admissions & Applications

- Sports, Arts & Entertainment Management

- Communications & Journalism

- Education





TEACHER TRACK:



- Producing & Directing

- Resources - Tech & Design

- Development & Marketing

- GKA Participant Meeting





REGISTRATION INFORMATION



Event Date: Sunday, January 12, 2020

Event Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm

Location: Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University

Cost: $20 per person*

To register, call 412-392-8000

Deadline to Register: December 20



Students can choose 3 workshop options from their selected track. To register as a group: 20 registrations from a school will receive one free registration. Every five registrations after the initial 20 will receive one free registration.



*Processing fees will be charged at time of order. Each school can send their school representative to attend the GKA Participant meeting for free (must still register). Please bring a brown-bag lunch. Each school/registrant will be contacted for their workshop selections at a later date.



Pittsburgh CLO gratefully acknowledges the support of our event sponsors Two Men And A Truck, Wrecking Crew Media and Point Park University.



ABOUT THE Gene Kelly AWARDS



Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards is the nation's oldest, most comprehensive regional awards program. Patterned on the Tony Awards®, it recognizes excellence in student performances and production, including Best Musical, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Crew Execution, Vocal Ensemble, Dance Ensemble and Best Student Artist. Awards are given on four budget levels, ensuring that all schools, whether public or private and no matter their resources, are able to participate.



In 2009, Executive Producer and CEO Van Kaplan brought Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards into the national spotlight by co-founding the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards, based on its own revered program. Originally, 16 existing regional awards programs participated. Due to the growth in popularity of high school musicals, more than 40 programs will participate in this year's event culminating with a performance on Broadway.



Pittsburgh CLO's 30th Annual Gene Kelly Awards will be held on May 23, 2020 at 7:30pm at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts.



For questions or more information about this event or the Gene Kelly Awards program, please contact the Gene Kelly Awards office at 412-281-2234.





